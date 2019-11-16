Is it possible that the church or any religious institution can “sell its soul” in order to get the political things that they want? A pastor of a large congregation (I believe from Texas) is a supporter of the president both for his nomination, election and now his defense. Apparently he commented that we knew he wasn’t a moral man before his election but God can use immoral people like David in the Old Testament to further God’s will and added that he honestly believes God chose him as president for this time. As evangelicals there were a number of things we wanted and if elected he promised to come through for us. In response we promised to be his base through thick and thin. Things like Supreme Court judges who would vote the way we do, the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the day when all abortions would be banned, stopping illegals who are ruining our great nation and the freedom of religion to practice what we believe in daily life. He closed by saying that is why the president should be re-elected.