Piel: Issues aren’t Republican or Democratic, they’re matters of faith | RELIGION COMMENTARY

We have been told again and again by health experts that we shouldn’t wait until our health begins to fail but have regular check-ups, access to fair-priced medications and when surgery or hospitalization is necessary have affordable insurance to pay for it. Many Americans do not take care of themselves health wise because they simply can’t afford it. The coronavirus has reminded us that it is hurting and killing more black & brown people because many do not have the funds for good food, good health insurance and good housing. There isn’t one health program that would fit all of our people but our national leaders have the ability if they want to devise some form of private/public insurance for our people. Good health should be more than a political battle.