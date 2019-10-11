What does the word “story” in the Biblical context mean? The word “story” does not mean (like my mother used to say) “tell me the truth — don’t make up some story!” I love stories and I believe God loves stories as there are so many of them in holy scripture. Biblical stories like “the Garden of Eden,” or “the Tower of Babel” are not something someone made up nor are they science. Before they were written down they came from the oral tradition where our ancients tried to make sense of the world around them. Sometimes they took stories from other ancient cultures like the “flood story.” In all probability it was taken from an old Mesopotamian “myth” but it was given a new twist by the writers of Genesis. It wasn’t about “gods fighting in heaven” but the evil that human do, how wicked they had become and divine punishment. The story comes home.