Piel: Inspired by God, let the Bible speak for itself | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Chapters 1-11 in the “book of beginnings” are not science — never pretended to be and are not to be taken literally. In fact to take them literally will destroy their meaning. Questions that were asked by the Hebrew people found their answers in powerful stories. Who created the Earth (actually two creation stores tied together)? Where did sin originate (Adam and Eve and the garden)? Where did murder come from (Cain and Abel)? Why was God so angry He wanted to start over (the flood)? How could there be one Creator and so many different people (the tower of Babel)?