Piel: Don’t disregard healthy, authentic religion in spiritual search for answers

On the other side I have some deep concerns about the phrase “I am spiritual and not religious.” What is often called “Burger King spirituality” is troublesome when you search for meaning in various places discarding those things that you do not find meaningful all in an attempt to find your own food of inner happiness. One writer calls it “have it your way.” Does this border on “egotism?” Does it have the ability to move you to self-centeredness and away from concern for others? "If it’s just you and God and no prophetic voice that challenges you to go beyond doesn’t it become a little narcissistic? Will my search for personal meaning and truth stand the test of time? The best seller list has been full of books that remind you that you are number one — look out for yourself — and they come and go and the search goes on. I am seeking something more permanent and find my spirituality in healthy organized religion in what, for example, is simply called the “great commandment” — to love the Creator and to love the creation, including my neighbor.