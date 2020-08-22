Piel: ‘How has the virus disrupted your ministry?’ Those most affected need compassionate care | RELIGION COMMENTARY

It is hard to believe but apparently there is a battle going on in our nation between people who are concerned collectively about one another and those who pursue individual rights at the expense of others. I thought wearing a mask was to protect another person more than myself. Yet there are others who claim “First Amendment rights” not to wear a mask, deny social distancing, join in shoulder to shoulder gatherings and show little or no concern for the health of others. The religious faith that guides my life is grounded in the love of Jesus not just for myself but also for others. It’s not all about me! Shouldn’t the First Amendment be interpreted as looking out for my brother or sister whoever they may be and not just myself.