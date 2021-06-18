Piel: Who or What is the Word/word of God? | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The phrase “word of God” appears over 40 times in Holy Scripture and the term “The word of the Lord” appears over 260 times. I understand that Scripture (and some people) uses the term “the word of God” about itself. My concern is that well-meaning people may honestly feel that God wrote the Bible and them handed it down to us. They don’t seem to realize (or find it difficult to accept the fact) that the Scriptures were not written by God but rather by inspired human beings. It is also important to realize that the authors wrote in the context of their cultural experience and brought their own biases to the material.