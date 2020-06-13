Piel: Is it possible to heal America’s virus and racism?

People often say, “As Americans we have the best health system in the world!” The problem is that it just isn’t true. If you have money or wealth you can have good health insurance. If you are poor and have minimum health insurance or no insurance at all you are at high risk and would be better cared for in one of a number of other countries. My mind has changed over the years in regard to this issue. Good health insurance is not a privilege but a right. Every American has a “right” to good health. Some will have better insurance than others but all must have good coverage.