Piel: Church building important, not essential; faith is essential

Our neighbor George recently got into a heated discussion with some church friends on whether the church was essential. The issue was a letter “to the editor” where a pastor took issue with Gov. Hogan and wrote, “I am greatly concerned with his identifying the church as a ‘nonessential business.” He went on to add, the governor is setting a (bad) precedent because “throughout the history of this country and the fine state of Maryland, the church has, and always will be, essential.”