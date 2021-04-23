Piel: ‘Did Jesus Have to Die?’ | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Christian author Mike Slaughter shares this account of St. Francis and the meaning of Jesus’ death: “Francis challenged the church’s doctrine on substitutionary atonement. Broadly speaking, this doctrine teaches Jesus’ death saves us because he dies in our place – as our substitute – on the cross paying the price for sin we never could. Francis didn’t believe that blood atonement was required for God to love or forgive us. Jesus didn’t have to die to change God’s mind about humanity but to change humanity’s mind about God. This position marked a radical departure from the orthodox position on the atonement at the time, as well as for the majority of the Western Church today. You can understand why folks screamed charges of heresy against Francis! Pope Innocent III made the judgement that Francis’ position on the atonement wasn’t heresy but deemed it a minority view within the context of the Christian community. Francis, along with his theology remained in the Roman Catholic fold.”