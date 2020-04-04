Piel: Can you celebrate Easter with closed church doors?

To be set free by the Easter message means I can cross the road to give aid to my enemy and build a bridge of understanding as we tear down a wall of separation. It means I am free to witness to my faith and how God has changed my life. Being free means I am challenged to work toward the day when no child goes to bed hungry, or how a family can return home even when the place they knew as home has been destroyed by war, or when we invite someone who society has placed in the back of the line to go first. To be free means that my faith and its teachings go beyond, far beyond, what my political party tells me to believe. To be free means we can stand for good health as a right not as a privilege and I can risk my life to stand for justice, goodness and righteousness. Could we go further and say that to be free means that we could help our enemy Iran which has one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the world with critically needed drugs and supplies?