Piel: A brief walk through Holy Week | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Our neighbor George along with several of his friends recently attended a study on the meaning of Holy Week. There were a number of issues he found interesting and he wanted you, the reader, to walk along with him.
The first discussion (and on this no one had a definitive answer) was “why did Jesus pick this particular time” to go to Jerusalem? His ministry was effective, popular and well liked in the north country of Galilee. He could have stayed there, raised a family and had a good life. Instead He decided to go south to Jerusalem where a number of people, including religious leaders hated him. His disciple Thomas even said “let us go with him that we might die with him.” Did God communicate with him like at his baptism?
Why didn’t he play it safe? We will have comments on other discussion themes but we leave this one for our readers.
In the Palm Sunday account what is interesting is the animal Jesus chose to ride into the city on. With thousands of Jews gathered in Jerusalem for the Passover a lot of religious pilgrims were in a holiday mood. Many had heard about Jesus but never seen him. They apparently welcomed him like a conquering hero. But instead of arriving on a horse like King David he arrives on a donkey. It fulfilled the Hebrew scriptures of prophet Zechariah (9.9) “lo your king comes to you; triumphant and victorious is he, humble and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”
Was his message I have come as a symbol of love rather than as a symbol of war?
A significant event happed on the Monday following Palm Sunday. After probably spending the night in Bethany, at the home of Mary, Martha and Lazarus, Jesus comes back into the city and enters the temple. He probably had been there many times before and knew of the money changers who changed the money of Jews who had come from other lands.
He was also aware of a lucrative business selling sacrificial animals for a large profit. Many poor religious pilgrims were doing their religious duty only to find that they were being taken advantage of. This time he got angry and said for all to hear “my house shall be called a house of prayer for all the nations but you are making it a den (bandits stronghold) of robbers (Mark 11.17). Scripture says that he overturned the tables of the money changers who he felt were cheating the people and also the seats of those who were selling sacrificial animals.
He probably overturned a few tables and after making his point he left the temple before the guards could arrest him.
At this point let us suggest another interpretation of the temple incident. It is possible Jesus was suggesting something far deeper than simply literally overturning some tables? Could he have been referring to me and you?
In his letter to the Corinthian Christians the Apostle Paul wrote “for do you not know that you are the temple and God’s Spirit dwells in you? If anyone destroys God’s temple God will destroy that person. For God’s temple is holy and you are that temple.” (I Cor.3.16). As God’s temple Jesus wants to clean us from the inside out.
Jesus wants to get inside me and you and throw out all the junk and garbage that has been building up over time. He wants to overturn the tables of anger, hatred and racism that causes violence in our relationship to others. Maybe this is an affirmation of Psalm 51 that we used on Ash Wednesday “create in me a clean heart O God and put a new and right spirit within me.”
Scripture does not tell us what Jesus did on Tuesday & Wednesday but we do know that on Thursday (the first day of Unleavened Bread) the disciples of Jesus asked him “where do you want us to make preparations for you to eat the Passover.” During the meal which was held in a “room upstairs” Jesus broke tradition and related the broken bread to his own body and the wine to his shed blood.
In the letter to the Corinthian Christians (which was written before the Gospels) Jesus is recorded as saying “do this in remembrance of me.” The word “remembrance” is an important word meaning remember what God has done for you – remember what God is doing for you — remember what God will do for you!
It is interesting that while the synoptic gospels of Mark, Matthew & Luke all share a similar account of his holy meal John does not. What John does is describe an unusual event.
Jesus, the main man, the leader, gets up from the table, takes off his outer garment and picks up a basin of water and a towel. He begins to wash the feet of his disciples. A key line (13.12) after washing the feet is “do you know what I have done to you?” Instead of hiring a servant to wash feet, Jesus takes on that role. Remember his words “I have come not to be served but to serve.” (Matthew 20.28)
Jesus’ challenge to his disciples, to me and to you is this “so if I your Lord and Teacher have washed your feet you also ought to wash one another’s feet.” His radical message (which was going to get him into trouble) is “those who believe that they are so important that they need to be in the front of the line will go to the rear, and those folks that the world has forgotten or consider insignificant will move to the front of the line.”
Let the dialogue continue. We only ask that you think on these things.
The Rev. Dr. Wm. Louis “Lou” Piel is pastor of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Finksburg and can be reached at julo1@verizon.net.