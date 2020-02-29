Piel: ‘Remember who you are and whom you serve’ during difficult religious, political times

During their discussion the issue of “electability” to the presidency came up and George said it focused on Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg. They said he was intelligent, a military veteran, well liked and although not greatly experienced would make a good president. At the same time they felt he was carrying the heavy baggage of being gay. Writer Philip Jenkins wrote “it is difficult for anyone under 40 to realize how very rapidly the concept of same sex-marriage has ceased to be viewed as extreme and outlandish and moved into mainstream." George said research in medicine and psychiatry have indicated that being gay is not a choice but rather how we are born. At the same time while the Supreme Court ruled same sex-marriage was a constitutional right, the Pew Research survey indicated that nearly one-third of Americans (generally over 40) oppose same-sex marriage.