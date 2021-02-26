Piel: Ruby Bridges’ message still resonates as too many act one way on Sunday, differently rest of week | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Hundreds of years before Jesus was born the prophet Amos raised the issue of religion as show and religion as faith. He wrote: “I hate, I despise your festivals, and I take no delight in your solemn assemblies. Even though you offer me your burnt offerings and grain offerings I will not accept them, and the offerings of well-being of your fatted animals, I will not look upon them. Take away from me the noise of your songs; I will not listen to the melody of your harps. But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever flowing stream.” (5.21ff).