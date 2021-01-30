Piel: Who or what do you reflect in your life? We must all share the light | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Couple this with another statement from Jesus directed at me and you — “you are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid.” (Matthew 5.14) The passage goes on to remind us not to hide our light but let it shine! We understand this to mean that although we are not the light source — we are called to reflect the life and teachings of Jesus. Reflecting the light that will shine and pierce the darkness will change our life for good but also will impact the world around us. Maybe it is too much to hope for in the culture of today, but if each one of us would let the good light shine it would make a difference — one person at a time! Our Dad used to say “leave the world a little better than you found it!” It’s still good advice for today!