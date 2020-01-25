Our lives were changed in an incident that happened in the first congregation I served. We heard that there was a lady on the other side of town who had five children and was badly in need not only of Christmas gifts but financial help. For some reason her husband spent most of his time on the road. We purchased a little red metal wagon (I had problems just putting it together) and filled it with some toys but also much needed personal items. We took it to her while her children were in school. We told her that she could tell her children that Santa brought it or that she had purchased those items herself or whatever. They didn’t need to know that it came from us. This simple act of gift giving changed the lives of this young pastoral couple.