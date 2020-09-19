Peters: Upcoming Carroll County Christian Men’s Prayer Breakfast unites men, promotes faith | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The 24th Annual Carroll County Christian Men’s Prayer Breakfast will take place online on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. With everything happening in the world, it was important to consider both the physical and spiritual needs of the fellowship, so the steering committee decided to move the men’s breakfast online this year to ensure that they can share their important message.
This year’s speaker is Dr. Tony Evans, a famous Christian pastor and speaker whose message can be found in print, on the radio, and on television. Originally from Baltimore, Evans lives in Dallas where he serves both as senior pastor to the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and as the chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks. For years, he has taken the message of Christ wherever he can to try to guide men back toward God and affirm how important He is in our lives.
Evans will speak on what it means to be a “real man” in today’s world. With all the challenges we currently face, men can find themselves in situations where they feel hopeless and overwhelmed by everything. By recognizing and accepting that God rules over every aspect of our lives, we can truly become who we were meant to be and have the strength to face any problems.
Similarly, the Christian Men’s Prayer Breakfast’s mission is to unite men from all Christian backgrounds in the common cause of promoting our faith, and this goal can be accomplished by recognizing that God is the one true authority.
Once Christians join together, we can recognize that, though we may be of different denominations and congregations, we are all followers of Christ, and it is Christ who should be the focus in all aspects of our lives.
Due to all of the challenges facing us this year, the CCCMPB has partnered with the Westminster Rescue Mission, and the Prayer Breakfast steering committee asks that all donations be made directly to the mission. The Westminster Rescue Mission exists to advance the Kingdom of God by proclaiming God’s Word and by partnering with the local community to provide ministries of relief, rescue, and other services desperately needed. This is a great way to turn the spiritual lessons into actions and help to make a difference in our community.
The event is free, and registration for the Prayer Breakfast is online at the Christian Business Men’s Connection website under Events, www.cbmc.com/events. For any questions, comments, or help with registration, please contact Chuck Whitmore at cwhitmore@cbmc.com.
Those like Dr. Evans serve as witnesses to the powerful role Christ plays in our lives. If you would like to hear his message, please consider attending the Prayer Breakfast and registering as soon as possible. Hopefully next year, important events like the Prayer Breakfast can be held once again in person, but always remember that through Christ, no situation is too difficult to overcome.
Jeffrey Peters, a graduate of Catholic University with a doctorate, attends St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Reach him at 17peters@cardinalmail.cua.edu.