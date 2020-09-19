Peters: Upcoming Carroll County Christian Men’s Prayer Breakfast unites men, promotes faith | RELIGION COMMENTARY

This year’s speaker is Dr. Tony Evans, a famous Christian pastor and speaker whose message can be found in print, on the radio, and on television. Originally from Baltimore, Evans lives in Dallas where he serves both as senior pastor to the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and as the chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks. For years, he has taken the message of Christ wherever he can to try to guide men back toward God and affirm how important He is in our lives.