Peters: It is the sinner’s responsibility to turn back to God

This passage is rather clear, but it is possible that people will misinterpret what “strong” means. So Christ elaborates further in verse 27 and 28: "Then [the Master] will say to you, ‘I do not know where [you] are from. Depart from me, all you evildoers!’ And there will be wailing and grinding of teeth when you see Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God and you yourselves cast out."