Scientist and atheist Donald DeYoung writes, “the Anthropic Principle states that the earth appears to be carefully designed for the well-being of mankind.” For instance, any change in the rate of Earth’s rotation around the Sun, or on its own axis, would be catastrophic, the Earth would become either too hot or too cold to support life. If the Moon were slightly closer to the Earth, high tides would cover the continents, and if it were further away, there would be no tidal action at all, and everything in the oceans would die. A tiny change in the composition of gases that make up our atmosphere would be fatal to life. And if the ocean floors were only a few feet deeper than they are, the carbon-dioxide and oxygen balance would be upset, and no animal or plant life could exist.