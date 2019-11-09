He is God, He is Man, He is the Creator, He is the Savior, He is the Mediator, He is the Judge. He is our Friend and our Brother, and He is the Power that holds everything together.
Jesus is the creator God, without whom there would be nothing. John 1:1-3 reads a lot like Genesis 1:1, “In (the) beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God. The same was in (the) beginning with God. All things were made by Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made."
In Genesis 1:1, when it says “In THE beginning,” that refers specifically to the beginning of the time-space-material universe. But in John 1:1, because the definite article “the” is not in the original text, it says “in beginning,” which refers to the indefinite past, before time was created. In John 17:24, Jesus said that He was “with the Father, and the Father loved Him before the foundation of the world.” So in our verse John 1:1, WAS, speaks of the eternal, pre-existence of the Word; The Word being itself a name for the Second Person of the Trinity, who has no beginning and no end, and who came to earth in the form of a man and was called Jesus.
So John tells us ALL things were made by Him. Jesus, the Word, was the Father’s agent for creation of the universe. The Psalmist wrote in 33:6, “by the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host (angels) of them by the breath of His mouth. (Verse-9) ... For He spoke, and it was done; He commanded and it stood fast.” Yes! Jesus SPOKE the universe into being, and all things were made from nothing. (And there was no “big bang.”)
Scientist and atheist Donald DeYoung writes, “the Anthropic Principle states that the earth appears to be carefully designed for the well-being of mankind.” For instance, any change in the rate of Earth’s rotation around the Sun, or on its own axis, would be catastrophic, the Earth would become either too hot or too cold to support life. If the Moon were slightly closer to the Earth, high tides would cover the continents, and if it were further away, there would be no tidal action at all, and everything in the oceans would die. A tiny change in the composition of gases that make up our atmosphere would be fatal to life. And if the ocean floors were only a few feet deeper than they are, the carbon-dioxide and oxygen balance would be upset, and no animal or plant life could exist.
And the list goes on and on. DeYoung concludes that the way this delicate balance is maintained is, after very much study, “still a secret of nature.” But Romans 1:20-22, speaking of our Creator, says, ”For since the Creation of the World, His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made (those things that are visible), even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools.” As my grandmother used to say, “they are educated beyond their capacity to comprehend.”
Hebrews 1:2-3 says, “In these last days, hath He spoken unto us by His Son, whom He hath appointed Heir of all things, by whom also He made the Worlds ... and upholds all things by the word of His power.”
“Things” and “power” are, in the scientific world called “mass” and “energy,” and when it says, “He upholds all things,” it means He, Jesus, controls the very atomic structure of all mass. Everything we see or can touch is being held together by the radiant energy of Jesus Christ, and without Him, everything in the universe would explode and disintegrate into chaos. And that would be the “big bang."
Colossians 1:17 tells us “He is before all things, and by Him all things are held together.” We know that everything is made up of atoms — all our stuff, even ourselves and the ground we walk on, everything. And atoms consist of protons and electrons, which naturally repel each other and should violently fly apart because, again in scientific language, “there is nothing to hold them together." In other words, scientists have no explanation, and have called this a great mystery of nature. Even the late, world-renowned atheistic scientist Stephen Hawking, once called this phenomenon “seemingly miraculous.”
Our God is an awesome God. He parted the waters of the Dead Sea, and calmed the storm on the Galilee. He knows each time a sparrow falls, and the number of hairs on each of our heads. He is omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent, and He loves with the agape love that is so pure that we will never fully understand it until we are with Him in Glory. Romans 5:8 says, “God demonstrated His love toward us, in that, while we yet sinners, Christ died for us.” The Bible also tells us in Acts 17:28, that “In Him, we live, and move, and have our being.” Our God not only holds us together physically and spiritually, but also structurally.
As the Heavens declare the glory of God, “Oh come let us worship and bow down; Let us kneel before our Maker; For He is our God.” Psalm 95:6-7
Steve Manning writes from Westminster.