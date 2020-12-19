Dize: Jesus is the reason for the season; swing the pendulum in the direction of love | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Recently, an anonymous statement was posted on Facebook stating the route they were going to take in this touchy, politically correct world and I agree: “As the world attempts to figure out all the trials and tribulations, I’ll be letting people cut in front of me in traffic, saying good morning, stopping to talk to someone who looks lonely, tipping generously, waving at police, sharing food, being patient with service people and buying a total stranger a cup of coffee. Because? I will not stand idly by and live in a world where unconditional love is invisible. Join me in showing love, judging less. Find your own way to swing the pendulum in the direction of love. Be the change! Be the light! Start TODAY!”