Dize: You can make a difference and it starts by giving thanks | RELIGION COMMENTARY

They say that giving thanks for all that you have, can work wonders in your life. Many believers make a ritual of giving thanks as they begin their day. The ritual is easy to do once you get the hang of it.
Thank God, I had a restful sleep. Thank you, Jesus, I have not had a cold this year, or the flu, or coronavirus disease. Thank you, Jehovah, for keeping my family free from COVID-19. Thank you, Lord, that I am well and able to care for those who may need my help today. Thank you, Lord, the furnace is running and I am warm and cozy on this chilly fall day.
Families can even rule this a family tradition, so that children are taught to begin their day by giving thanks. Thank you, Mommy and Daddy for taking care of me, for letting me sleep later. Thank you for preparing my delicious breakfast. Thank you for buying my raincoat and shoes. I’m really going to need them today to keep me dry on this rainy day.
All through my life, I have almost automatically thanked Jesus, in my mind, if not out loud, when the car engine starts. I’ve experienced so many that did not start, and had to be pushed to start. Today, I give my car a name and thank it for giving me a trouble free, enjoyable drive.
I especially give thanks when I return from my trip, saying, “Thank you, Jesus, no one hit my car and I am accident-free today.” This ritual may seem foreign to many but if you tackle it, I hope you see a positive difference in your daily life.
Some families never think of thanking a family member for taking out the trash, washing their clothes, cooking Thanksgiving dinner, closing all the windows before it storms, locking the door at night, checking to see the pets are in the house. Why don’t they thank each other? I suspect they feel it is their duty as part of the family and unnecessary.
Employers are guilty also. Some never thank their employee. I recall hearing one employer say, “Why should I thank them, I’m paying them to work.” But what a big difference it makes in a work-related environment, when someone knows they are appreciated.
I believe service people need to be thanked for a good job: nurses, doctors, waiters, retail clerks. In days gone by, retail clerks always thanked the buyer, but things have loosened up, so let us keep those love and appreciation vibrations active everywhere.
You might think of it as changing society for what you want it to be. Once after my plane arrived at BWI, I excitedly thanked the airplane pilot, for the excellent landing. I added, “There was not even a ripple. You made a miracle landing.” From the surprised look on his face, it had probably been a while since a passenger had given him a compliment for his excellent skill.
So where does that leave us on Thanksgiving Day? It can leave us wherever you desire to be.
You can choose to create loving, vibrational, affirmations that light up people’s faces with a smile. You can make the difference you want to see.