Dize: Never underestimate what happens when you 'let your requests be made known to God’ | RELIGION COMMENTARY

My granddaughter, Marell, is majoring in engineering in college. This summer, she took a job as an instructor for White Water Rafting (WWR). It was a physically strenuous job. She had to paddle vigorously when participants fell down on their part of the trip and had to carry the equipment up a steep hill. On one occasion, a trainee said, “This job is taking all my strength,” and quit on the spot.
When college started, she left the WWR job. Because of COVID-19, the college ruled she had to wear a mask. Also, Marell is a resident’s assistant which meant she also had to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
I contacted, Marell to confirm her new college address so I could mail her a gift. They say there are no coincidences and I believe all is being overseen by God. This phone conversation certainly was, because it was an opportunity for her to tell me that she just tested positive for COVID-19 and was moving to a quarantine location. I tried to keep a positive outlook that she would go through COVID-19 virus with flying colors.
I immediately got online to announce that Marell had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked prayers, love and distance healing to be sent to her. I was so happy to see that people were responding to my request for prayers, big time. Some even took time to write Marell encouraging notes. Before I knew it, 45 people said they were praying for a fast and complete recovery.
I was checking with Marell meanwhile to see how she was feeling. She said she had lost her sense of smell and was experiencing stuffed up symptoms like when you have a cold. Since March, I had studied all the symptoms of the virus and loss of smell was a definite COVID-19 symptom. I prayed that those senses would return as the virus left her body.
A while back, while taking courses at Tai Sophia Institute now known as Maryland University of Integrative Health, I was introduced to Larry Dossey a physician and author who compounds the importance for healing of prayer. I’ve been a fan of Dossey, reading his many books on the power of prayer. One of my favorite Bible verses and a good one to memorize is Philippians 4:6-7 “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
When Marell was released from quarantine she wrote this note: “Hello, getting COVID-19 was certainly an interesting experience, but as of yesterday I am completely recovered, and all my symptoms are gone. I am very blessed to have been healthy before I contacted the virus and was able to recover quickly. I am extremely grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers for my healing and wanted to say thank you. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy.”
So I end with the thought, never underestimate the power of prayer.
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is a retired pastor, the executive director of nonprofit NRS and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion groups in Carroll County and beyond. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.