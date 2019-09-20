Dize: Walking in the shoes of Jesus isn’t easy

Have you ever wondered what it would take to walk in the shoes of Jesus. He certainly was strong. He certainly knew his strength came from his relationship with his Father. When tempted, Jesus placed his faith in his Father and he withstood his temptation.
Jesus continuously saw the errors of the priests of that era, was not hesitant and had no fear in broadcasting their errors to the population. When he saw wrongdoing, he spoke up. Jesus was not passive. Whistle blowers expose the culprits and this leads to a positive change. If everyone continued to go the right way, as Jesus did, then all corruption would end.
Jesus knew it was wrong for the money changers to highly profit from worshipers coming to Jerusalem on the holidays, and had to pay highly to change their currency; he was so unnerved, he spoke up and stated his findings. Jesus even found himself turning over the money changers’ table in the Temple. Some believe this is recorded in the Book of Josephus ... that a commotion had been recorded in the Temple. Romans ruled the city, and recorded any disturbance.
Jesus developed a following but knew of their shortcomings as God knows of our shortcomings. Yet Jesus loved them anyway, just as God loves us anyway. Jesus spoke to them in words they could understand from their life-time experiences. Whether they were farmers, fishermen or tax collectors, he gave each examples of what he wanted them to know from their own type of comprehension.
He was a superb leader. His forgiveness of even his betrayers was part of his being. Could God be Jesus’s mentor? Could Jesus be God in training? Can Jesus be our mentor? Can we use his examples to walk our unwavering journey through our lives.
By practicing lovingness our ego can be foreshadowed. What is our ego? First of all ego, doesn’t even exist. We make it up. It is an energy seeking to be more — in control than the spirit. Ego’s desire is to think of ourselves as more superior than another. Why should having a higher rating than another give us pleasure? Take a couple of deep breaths, then comprehend that we sometimes seek momentary pleasure that will only cause us unhappiness and destruction. Wrong-thinking, is not the way Jesus lead us to act. There was no ego involved in the way Jesus behaved. Comparing, and rating people is not the way of Jesus.
So to walk in the shoes of Jesus, we must love others as he loves us: practice kindness; practice righteousness; know the way to follow Jesus and walk that way; act when God gives you a message, either to do something or to not do something. God will speak to you through your conscience. I had to laugh when Joyce Meyer, Christian author and speaker, told an audience not to pray that God would tell you what to do, pray that you will listen, because God is speaking to you all the time!
