Dize: Walking in the shoes of Jesus isn’t easy

By practicing lovingness our ego can be foreshadowed. What is our ego? First of all ego, doesn’t even exist. We make it up. It is an energy seeking to be more — in control than the spirit. Ego’s desire is to think of ourselves as more superior than another. Why should having a higher rating than another give us pleasure? Take a couple of deep breaths, then comprehend that we sometimes seek momentary pleasure that will only cause us unhappiness and destruction. Wrong-thinking, is not the way Jesus lead us to act. There was no ego involved in the way Jesus behaved. Comparing, and rating people is not the way of Jesus.