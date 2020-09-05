Dize: Lack of religion, pleasing those who are offended, not working for us as a nation | RELIGION COMMENTARY

In 2005, I began writing a column for the religious section of the Carroll County Times. I was asked to drive to Westminster, to the Carroll County Times office, to have my picture taken standing on the street in front on the office building. The directive I was given, was to write about how I see religion manifesting in everyday life.
So monthly, for 15 years, I would turn in my columns. Writing columns has been very educating for me since it was the rule to write factual sentences. So, If I wanted to write about a topic, I did a lot of research proving and verifying that what I thought, heard, read, and believed was actually factual. I began applying this method to my daily life, which has made life a lot simpler.
Earlier this week, I read that former President Barack Obama, in a 2006 speech, said that America is no longer a Christian nation. Immediately, I thought of verifying Obama’s statement through the Pew Report that gives current statistics: on religions, countries, and the number of members. But before I did that, I thought I better verify that Obama did say that. Obama actually did say that, but verbally slurred over the Christian part: “Whatever we once were, we are no longer a Christian nation — at least, not just. We are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, and a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers.”
And that is how one part of writing this column proceeds each month. Now back to my directive: How you see religion working in daily life. Pause.
Because I am a positive thinker and because I believe in miracles, and because I’m tuned in to listen for God’s voice, I can detect the slightest act of kindness. However, since 2005, it has become increasingly easier to see how the lack of religion is working in our lives.
The simple Christian commandments that have become offensive to many people of non-Christian religions or atheists now open up allowances for people to commit adultery: breaking up the family unit; stealing what rightly belongs to another; lying: your word can no longer be an unwritten contract, it means nothing. The cities are filled with murderers who murder daily. We have become desensitized to the killing of innocent, young children in cities every day. Sports players and celebrities are being worshiped in place of keeping God in reverence. Profanity has become common place, chiseling on the brains of religious people. “Out of the overflow of a man’s heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45)
Looks to me like this lack of religion happening more and more today is converting people from honest, kind, trustworthy people into a civilization much like China, where life is nothing and people are dispensable. Bodies of enemies are horrifically being used like spare auto parts.
My hope is that we, sane, religious people, say enough is enough and revert to our Christian commandments regardless of the offense others have made known. We have made known and proven that by pleasing those who are offended is allowing civilization to crumble and be demolished like foundations built on sand.
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is a retired pastor, the executive director of nonprofit NRS and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion groups in Carroll County and beyond. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.