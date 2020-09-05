Dize: Lack of religion, pleasing those who are offended, not working for us as a nation | RELIGION COMMENTARY

The simple Christian commandments that have become offensive to many people of non-Christian religions or atheists now open up allowances for people to commit adultery: breaking up the family unit; stealing what rightly belongs to another; lying: your word can no longer be an unwritten contract, it means nothing. The cities are filled with murderers who murder daily. We have become desensitized to the killing of innocent, young children in cities every day. Sports players and celebrities are being worshiped in place of keeping God in reverence. Profanity has become common place, chiseling on the brains of religious people. “Out of the overflow of a man’s heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45)