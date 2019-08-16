Dize: Never be surprised by the venue God chooses to encapsulate your unsuspecting soul

When Ms. Franklin sang, “Amazing Grace,” the word “Amazing” got top billing (forever) before she went on to say the second remarkable word: “Grace.” I was mesmerized by such unique openness and sincerity. Aretha sang Marvin Gaye’s, “Wholy Holy,” while quietly playing the piano; those touching words give the whole world hope and holiness filled the church. Words we could all relate to: “People we have got to come together; we should believe in each other’s dreams; Jesus left a long time ago . . . But he left us a book to believe in - and in it we’ve got a whole lot to learn; Can’t you see us coming together.” An intimacy, amplified by the songs’ emotional power, filled the church causing Rev. James A Cleveland to be reduced to tears.