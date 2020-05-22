Dize: Planet of ungratefulness needs to learn from Big 2020 Lesson

As far as we know, no cause which we come up with, is the true cause. This situation, the world finds itself in, is even too big, too deep for our brains to comprehend. So please, before you give these times a label, open your mind and know, you are wrong; you know nothing. What is so hilarious is that it did not take David’s Goliath to take the world down, but a mysterious, minuscule virus smaller than Jesus’s grain of a mustard seed.