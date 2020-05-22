Dize: Planet of ungratefulness needs to learn from Big 2020 Lesson

The Earth and its inhabitants are going through some unprecedented times. Most of us have been stunned by the immediate, devastating change.
The Earth went from, something similar to an operating, full-speed-ahead machine to a sudden breakdown and stoppage. Most of the industry worldwide stopped too. Any pollution those factories had created was eliminated.
Much of the splendor of the galaxy that had been hidden by human-pollutant aerosols, became visible. Star-gazing became a possibility again. Transportation came to a halt and so did its CO2 emissions. People began seeing mountain ranges whose view had been hidden for years by the smog in the air. With humans staying at home, animals that had been pushed into hiding as cities began to be formed without taking animal paths, their food sources needed, or their migration into account, began recollecting their inherited territory.
Animal herds entered city streets in between skyscraper buildings. Giant polluted undrinkable rivers became clear again as the poisons from man’s contamination stopped. The whole world, became more quiet, more serene, more peaceful. The label “climate change,” with all its appropriation for gigantic funding, is just a human “cause and effect;” nothing more than that. The term climate change is another blame tactic to get man off the hook.
People invented all kinds of reasoning and conspiracies, trying to give this dilemma some semblance. The reasons that were most adapted was the one that gave the thinker the most peace, whether this was true or not. Blaming another always creates a calming effect, since it relieves the thinker from all responsibility.
As far as we know, no cause which we come up with, is the true cause. This situation, the world finds itself in, is even too big, too deep for our brains to comprehend. So please, before you give these times a label, open your mind and know, you are wrong; you know nothing. What is so hilarious is that it did not take David’s Goliath to take the world down, but a mysterious, minuscule virus smaller than Jesus’s grain of a mustard seed.
For answers, some people reverted back to the Bible’s Old Testament saying the people of the Earth are being punished. We are being sent into the corner of our room (coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown) to think about the bad deeds we have been so selfishly doing: ravaging the lands and haphazardly extinguishing plants and animals, existing since the earth began.
Others took no account of the cause, shallowly, just wanting to go back to the way it was before this pandemic.
What this period really shows us is how little control we have of the glorious gifts this world contains. Like a candle that we think we extinguished, it relights itself. I can envision aliens looking at us from afar shaking their heads and renaming our Earth "the planet of ungratefulness.”
And ungrateful we are! Even in this life-threatening time, the people of the United States, whatever religion they are, will not raise a white flag to work together. Politicians and world leaders continue to exhibit their childish, pathological behaviors. Criticism of each other and blame continues to be the most newsworthy.
The virus needs a new name. The Big 2020 Lesson. We need to basically see that our old ways were not the correct or good ways. How long will it be before we see a new world? It is going to take as long as we take to rid our minds of hate, all thoughts of disconnect and start connecting in a new way that enriches each and every one of us world-wide.
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is executive director of nonprofit NRS Inc. and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion group at St. Paul’s UCC. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.