Dize: Take heed, listen to God and let Him into your life | RELIGION COMMENTARY

There’s a picture of Jesus on my fireplace mantle. I feel so content looking at Jesus knocking on the door. Interestingly, the door has no handle on the side where Jesus is knocking. The message is that Jesus is there for us (knocking at our door) but it is “we” who must open the door for Jesus to strengthen us, to comfort us, and to hear His message and directions: “Listen!” Jesus speaks, “I am standing at the door, knocking; if you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in to you …” (Revelations 3:20 (NRSV).