Dize: What it took for all to realize the Earth, its people are to be cherished

The water became polluted so more gold was given to sellers of good pure water. Fish began to get sick so more gold was paid to get unpolluted seafood. Then people began to see they could charge the same price for a sick fish they raised instead of a wild caught fish. The air was polluted, they couldn’t breathe; they had to buy oxygen for many units of gold. Then wild animals all over the world began to die because community planners greedily did not leave food for them when they built up their cities to house the gold in banks.