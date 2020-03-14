Dize: It’s not easy dealing with deliberately difficult people

No matter which wise person, guru, swami or religion that gave us guidance, through the ages, everyone said, “Do not harm anyone.”
Yet it is difficult to read about someone not harming another these days, emotionally, verbally or physically.
I believe people need to be called on their harmful actions immediately. When I first registered for Facebook, I had the idyllic idea that I would friend people from all over the world, all religions, all economic statuses, all ages; just include everybody.
Facebook has taught me quite a lesson. There are some who want to harm others verbally and emotionally by starting arguments. I visualize them with red horns and a pitchfork; I do not play their game.
My California friend taught me a fun solution years ago in dealing with impossible, irate people. She used to be on the telephone switch board and callers would take their frustrations out on her nice demeanor. An example of a yelling caller: This is the third time I’ve tried to reach Mr. X and he’s never there. Her answer might be: “But he is wearing green today and he’s already ordered spaghetti. Please hold, I have another call.” She was a riot. It’s a silly solution but there is no confrontation or argument. Actually, this method is giving a ridiculous response to a ridiculous remark.
On Facebook, some people hatefully correct other people’s posts, trying to embarrass them. There are many solutions but I like to avoid any back and forth argument. This was taught to me by a store owner whose sister was a wealthy movie star. The owner wore a very expensive, colorful shirt. When a customer saw this amazing shirt, she stared at him and blurred out a very loud, “Oh my goodness!” The very smart, diplomatic owner answered the rude remark by saying, “I’m sorry, I’ll try to do better next time, madam.”
I learned another method to tackle rudeness from Tricia Nixon, daughter of President Richard Nixon. She was holding a news conference at the White House when a female reporter inappropriately asked, “Are you wearing a wig?” She quickly responded, “Are you?”
So how would Jesus handle people who want to harm others?
Jesus’ method may surprise you. It did me. In Luke Chapter 12, Jesus is asked to settle a family dispute. Jesus basically responds (a loose translation), “Who do you think I am, Judge Judy?” A wise person sees why the person is asking the question and responds likewise.
In Chapter 6 of Luke, Jesus is taking a stroll when the Pharisees accuse him of breaking Sabbath by picking grain. Yet. Jesus is never scared of people because what others think, is not his focus.
A closing prayer by Sister Theresa, author of “The Prodigal You Love.”
“Jesus help me to see you in everyone, even the people who challenge me. Light me up with your radiant love so that I may see you even in the most difficult of people. Every human being is made in your image. Help me to recognize you and love you in them. Amen."
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is executive director of nonprofit NRS Inc. and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion group at St. Paul’s UCC. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.