Dize: It’s not easy dealing with deliberately difficult people

My California friend taught me a fun solution years ago in dealing with impossible, irate people. She used to be on the telephone switch board and callers would take their frustrations out on her nice demeanor. An example of a yelling caller: This is the third time I’ve tried to reach Mr. X and he’s never there. Her answer might be: “But he is wearing green today and he’s already ordered spaghetti. Please hold, I have another call.” She was a riot. It’s a silly solution but there is no confrontation or argument. Actually, this method is giving a ridiculous response to a ridiculous remark.