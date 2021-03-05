Dize: Who are you? If a Christian, the answer should be a ‘child of God’ | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Who are you? Who are you really?
I’m not talking about your name! Someone else gave you your name. I’m not talking about what you do — whether you are a lawyer, or a baker. That’s your profession! And I’m not talking about your race or gender. You had no choice in that either.
What I am talking about is: who you are in the part of you that is still there even if your body is cremated. Who are you in your spirit?
In the Book: 2 Samuel 7:18 (NRSV) King David asked the same question: “Who am I, O Lord God ...” When you see someone in need, do you stop to give assistance? Would you automatically jump in and save someone from harm? Are you kind?
The book of Romans 13:9 (NRSV) states, “The commandments ... are summed up in this word, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
The Bible describes “love” as an action not a feeling. Loving someone is coming to their aid when they need help. Maj. Gen. John Hawkins of the U.S. Army Reserves stated in an interview that if we would take care of others, rather than doing what immediately ingratiates us, we would become a better person.
Ahhhh! The magic phrase: “become a better person”! For who you are now, is not who you can become. As our bodies change minute by minute with cells being sloughed-off and new ones being formed, so should our inner being change as we seek to be the best we can be. Look at yourself, awaken your inner self; realize who you really are!
Deepak Chopra, M.D. feels we have one goal: to attain an answer to these basic questions: “What is the meaning of life; what happens to me after I die? Am I just a flash in the pan of eternity? What is it that can help us go beyond the boundaries of pleasure and pain, joy and sorrow?”
For Christians, God is the one whom we rely on to help us go beyond earthly boundaries. In Jeremiah 1:5 (NRSV), our Lord spoke to Jeremiah saying: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you… .” Psalm 42:1 (NRSV) states that we have an inner longing for God: “As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God.”
Matthew 27: 37-39 (NRSV) gives a road map to follow: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart ... soul, and ... mind.’
This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is … You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
A Christian answers the question, “Who are you?” with an exclamation, “I am a child of God! I am not all that I can be, but I am not what I used to be!”
Christians seek to become more Christ-like as they go through out their daily tasks for their role model is the one who came to Earth and taught us how to live, our Savior, Jesus Christ.
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is a retired pastor, the executive director of nonprofit NRS and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion groups in Carroll County and beyond. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.