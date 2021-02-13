Dize: We must become balanced and put a stop to this insane worldview | RELIGION COMMENTARY

It’s a tough world out there! Why do I say that? Because the world has become out-of-balance.
The world will push you into doing things that God commands us not to do.
The world will lie to us: “Eating salty, sugary, calorie-laden snacks and drinking beer with chemicals and preservatives while watching a sports game is not harming our bodies and minds!”
The world will lie to us: ”Murders are commonplace; we should not be horrified by them.”
The world will lie to us: ”Profanity, partial nudity, joking at another’s expense are no big deal.”
The world will lie to us: “Children are not negatively influenced by their confusing, immoral, depraved surroundings.”
But who is ‘the world’?
Mostly, the world is communicated to us in America through advertising and marketing, through newscasters and journalists.
Who oversees and directs these newscasters, journalists, these marketers? The company CEO’s … who just happen to be in competition with like-companies.
It all boils down to `the good ole’ American dollar, doesn’t it? Whose tactics can generate the most “return on investment’’ regardless of the harm bestowed on humanity, the environment, morality, even disregarding present laws.
It wasn’t much different in Jesus’ day. Greed was alive and active then, as it is today.
Jesus entered the Temple in Jerusalem to find the moneychangers conducting ‘unholy business’ there. He showed his unrestrained passion, by overturning their tables, and then taught them: “My house was designated a house of prayer for the nations; You’ve turned it into a hangout for thieves.” (The Message)
I wonder why we as Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddists, etc. let the thugs get away with all that they do on a daily basis.
I wonder why our political leaders let our water, air and earth get polluted.
Why did we allow it?
I wonder: “Don’t politicians and their families need to drink, breathe, and eat food grown from nutrient-rich soil?”
Our temptation to sin has not changed since the Garden of Eden. And, we still face the same devil, who uses the same deceptive technique, basically selfishness.
When we see sin, we are to forgive, as Jesus forgives us. But there’s a catch. The sinner must repent! That means to change.
We can forgive an abuser of our Earth, a tempter of our moral fiber, an elected official who seeks his/her own glory and does not represent his/her constituents, but only after they have changed their ways.
So why are we so complacent? Why don’t we shout out: “What you polluters are doing is corrupting our Earth and our peoples: physically, mentally, and spiritually!”
Let us put a stop to the present insane worldview.
I’m not saying to become vigilantes. I’m saying, “Let’s get balanced in our thinking. Your whole body alerts you of whether something is of God or of the devil.”
Unfortunately, the whole world is experiencing chaos and disruptions of daily life. Selfishness has never stopped at any country’s borders. Distancing, economic hardships because of COVID-19 have only added to our worldwide selfishness and greed.
We have become desensitized through our media, through their competition to grab the most dollars before another gets them.
Let’s get our balancing act together! God has never changed. God is always present to guide us.
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is a retired pastor, the executive director of nonprofit NRS and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion groups in Carroll County and beyond. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.