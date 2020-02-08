In his book, “The Science of Mind” (SOM), Ernest Holmes (1887-1960) stated, “Religious Science is a correlation of laws of science, opinions of philosophy, and revelations of religion applied to human needs and the aspirations of man.” SOM represents the teaching of Jesus, the Bible and Buddha.
SOM, established in 1927 is spiritual, philosophical and metaphysical. Holmes and his brother Fenwicke learned about New Thought/SOM with Mary Baker Eddy, (founder of the Christian Science movement) later they were drawn to the belief in the power of the mind for healing and fulfillment of life. Holmes teachings attracted famous celebrities of his time including Cecil B. DeMille, Peggy Lee, and Cary Grant.
Prayer, as practiced in New Thought, is an intuitive, meditative method of raising awareness to God consciousness. It is never pleading to God. Spiritual Mind Treatment is both affirmative and scientific.
The Bible calls this raised consciousness "the secret place of the most high"(Psalm 91); "the kingdom of God"(Matthew 6:33); and "the same mind that was in Christ Jesus"(Philippians 2:5).
With all the turmoil, contemporary anti-religion trend, and chaos in our world today, I thought it appropriate and maybe helpful to demonstrate another way to pray for our country. SOM prayer is not an attempt to “reach” God. God is already here, always, within and around every human being. Therefore, the final stage of treatment, SOM “let go and let God,” with the words: “And so it is” … letting God do his work knowing that all is well, we can relax into serenity.
Although Holmes wrote “My Prayer For My Country,” during his lifetime, it seems everlasting:
Believing in the Divine destiny of the United States of America and in the preservation of liberty, security, and self-expression, I offer this, my prayer for my country:
I know that Divine Intelligence governs the destiny of the United States of America, directing the thought and the activity of all who guide its affairs.
I know that success, prosperity, and happiness are the gifts of freedom, and are the Divine heritage of everyone in this country.
I know that success, prosperity, and happiness are now operating in the affairs of every individual in this country.
I know that Divine guidance enlightens the collective mind of the people of this country, causing it to know that economic security may come to all without the loss of either personal freedom or individual self-expression.
I know that no one can believe or be led to believe that freedom must be surrendered in order to insure economic security for all.
The All-Knowing Mind of God contains the answer to every problem which confronts this country.
I know that every leader in this country is now directed to this All-Knowing Mind and has the knowledge of a complete solution to every problem, and each is compelled to act upon this knowledge to the end that abundance, security, and peace shall come to all.
And I know that this spiritual democracy shall endure, guaranteeing to everyone in this country personal liberty, happiness, and self-expression.
And so it is. Amen.
The Rev. Ellin M. Dize is executive director of nonprofit NRS Inc. and facilitates A Course in Miracles spiritual discussion group at St. Paul’s UCC. She can be contacted at NRSsolutions@yahoo.com.