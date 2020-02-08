With all the turmoil, contemporary anti-religion trend, and chaos in our world today, I thought it appropriate and maybe helpful to demonstrate another way to pray for our country. SOM prayer is not an attempt to “reach” God. God is already here, always, within and around every human being. Therefore, the final stage of treatment, SOM “let go and let God,” with the words: “And so it is” … letting God do his work knowing that all is well, we can relax into serenity.