Dize: Even if you never hear the Voice, know that God will never let you down | RELIGION COMMENTARY

But, when we sat in the auditorium and focused on the leader sitting in front of a white movie screen ... I began to complain, “He’s blocking my view! Why is he sitting there?” And all of a sudden, I saw an aura around him and a bright aura around every person in four rows in front of me. What was amazing is the thought I had that I had lived all these years and had no ideas all the magnificence that surrounds me. Have I seen an aura since? No. Maybe I just needed to understand there is more going on in this world than I ever dreamed.