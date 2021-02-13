Religion briefs: Lenten season beginning with ‘drive-thru’ ashes at Emmanuel UCC

The Lenten season will begin at Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 with a “drive-thru” imposition of ashes.
The drive-thru will take place on the church parking lot from 6-7 p.m. There will also be a short prerecorded service that day. Login details are on the church’s Facebook account or church’s website, ebucc.com.
The Lenten Bible Study will begin the next night, Thursday, Feb. 18. The study will center on the book by Adam Hamilton, “Words of Life: Jesus and the promise of the Ten Commandments Today.” His premise is “what if the Ten Commandments were not just an ancient set of rules but also a guide to experiencing the good life today?” Contact Pastor Jeffry Dull for a study guide or if you wish to view on Zoom.
Holy Communion will be shared on Sunday, Feb. 21, the first Sunday in Lent. Morning worship is at 10 a.m. Prepackaged communion elements are available on the back porch of the parsonage.
The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. To contact the church, call 410-202-8655 or email office@ebucc.com.
Thrift Shop at Marvin Chapel opens twice weekly
The Thrift Shop at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church is still “chugging along” on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting). abiding strictly with the COVID-19 guidelines — masks required, using sanitizers, and social distancing by limiting the number of patrons in the store at any one time.
And, according to a news release from the thrift shop, because they have been so blessed by donations from friends and supporters, they are having wonderful sales. Winter coats are $1 (leather $5), clothing $2 per bagful, brand-new tagged items are 50% off, backroom and many shelved items are 50% off - in fact almost everything in the shop is on sale.
Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 5101 Woodville Road, just north of Md. 144 between New Market and Mount Airy. Church worship service is online at “Prospect-Marvin Chapel”.
Rock of Help food pantry still serving at Ebenezer UMC
Ebenezer United Methodist Church will hold the “Rock of Help” Food Pantry for anyone in the community in need of food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the food pantry building, behind the church, 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield.
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the food pantry has continued, but with a slightly different format as Ebenezer’s food pantry provides needed food to 40 to 50 families every month.
Non-perishable foods, assorted frozen foods, plus a non-food household item are available. Due to COVID restrictions, the food pantry currently is strictly drive-thru. Church staff will put pre-loaded bags of food in your car.
The food pantry will be held the following Saturdays in 2021: Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. The church is one-half mile south of Liberty Road on Woodbine Road.
For information, call the church office at 410-795-6136 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, or email eumcwinfield@gmail.com; or visit www.ebenezerumchurch.org.
