Emmanuel UCC to hold ‘Stories Behind Carols’
Children and youth of Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will present their program on Sunday, Dec. 22 during the morning worship at 10 a.m. “Stories Behind Carols” tells the origins of songs we sing at Christmastime. The fourth Advent candle, the candle of love, will be lit.
The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be Dec. 24 at 7PM. The 5th candle representing the birth of Christ will be lit during the service. The service will be nine lessons and carols for Christmastide. Special music will be provided by the choir, with Jennifer Garner and Susan Hardinger providing music on organ and piano.
Rev. Jeffry Dull is pastor. The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. For more information call 410 202-8865 or email office@ebucc.com
Calvary Lutheran offers four Christmas Eve services
Calvary Lutheran Church, at 16151 Old Frederick Road at the Woodbine exit off I-70, invites all to its Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Services on Dec. 24.
At 3 p.m., there will be a service of Holy Communion with harp and candles. At 5 p.m., a traditional family service with Communion and candles. At 7 p.m., a contemporary family service with Communion and candles. At 11 p.m., a traditional Christmas Eve service with Communion and candles. For information call 410-489-5280.
Bethesda UMC to hold Christmas Eve candlelight service
Bethesda United Methodist Church located at 328 N. Klee Mill Road in Sykesville will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service officiated by Pastor Richard Lindsay on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Please join us as we celebrate the birth of Christ. Everyone is welcome.
Ebenezer UMC to hold special Christmas Eve service
Ebenezer United Methodist Church invites the public to attend its special Christmas events and services at 4901 Woodbine Road in Winfield.
The children’s Sunday School Christmas Pageant will be held during the 11 a.m. worship service, Sunday Dec. 22. Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 will include a traditional family worship with the Chancel choir at 8 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship, with special music, at 10 p.m. Only one worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29, with no Sunday school. The Rev. Judith A. Emerson is pastor. For more information call 410-795-6136 or visit www.ebenezerumchurch.org.
