Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 will include a traditional family worship with the Chancel choir at 8 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship, with special music, at 10 p.m. Only one worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29, with no Sunday school. The Rev. Judith A. Emerson is pastor. For more information call 410-795-6136 or visit www.ebenezerumchurch.org.