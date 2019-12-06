Breakfast with Saint Nick at SJCC, Dec. 7
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the entire community is invited to participated in the eighth annual Visit from Saint NIck at Saint Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg. The event includes a full pancake and sausage breakfast. Children are invited to have their picture taken with Saint Nick and to enjoy Christmas stories, caroling, games and crafts. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children in advance or $9 and $7 at the door. Children under 3 are free. Tickets are available at saintjoseph.cc.
Deer Park UMC Christmas Bazaar, Dec. 7
Deer Park United Methodist Church, at 2205 Sykesville Road/Md. 32, Westminster, at the intersection of Deer Park Road, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with a Pancake Breakfast and Soup & Sandwich Lunch. The bazaar, with a wide array of vendors, includes a Silent Auction, the Church Bake Table, Crafts and Nearly-new Rooms, plus a “cookies and crafts” activity for children. 10% of profits from the bazaar will be donated to The Shepherd’s Staff. Contact: 410-848-2313; or www.dpumc.net.
Grace Bible Church Christmas Craft Show, Dec. 7
The third Grace Bible Church Christmas Craft Show will be on Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Forty vendors will offer clothing, jewelry, woodwork, fresh greens, home decor, kitchen items and more. Food and a bake sale table will be available. Drawings will be held for gift certificates donated by local merchants. The show will take place in the multipurpose room on the lower level. Vendor fees from the event will all go to the Grace Bible Church Preschool and Kindergarten. Information: church office at 410-374-9306, or office@gbcnc.com.
Cookie Walk at Calvary UMC set for Dec. 7
The annual Cookie Walk at Calvary United Methodist Church, in Gamber, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Calvary UMC Fellowship Hall, at 3939 Gamber Road, Finksburg. The Cookie Walk features a large assortment of homemade cookies at per pound and fudge at $8 per pound. The Cookie Walk benefits the youth activities at the church, including Camp Hope, a service week for teens. Come out and purchase holiday treats and help a worthy cause. For questions concerning this event, call Gail Evans at 410-830-0713.
Live nativity at Faith Lutheran, Dec. 7-8
Faith Lutheran Church will present its 38th annual production of their narrated Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds, 1700 St. Andrews Way, Eldersburg. Following the performance, hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the church fellowship hall Christian books and Christmas-related items will also be available at no charge. A craft project will be available for the children. Some members have been taking part in the Live Nativity for more than 30 years. For more information, call 410-795-8082 or email office@faithmd.org.
Congregational meeting at Baust UCC, Dec. 8
A congregational meeting will be held following 10 a.m. worship on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Emmanuel Baust United Church of Christ. At the annual meeting business will be to approve the 2020 budget, and the 2020-2021 Consistory nominees and approval of revisions to the bylaws. During the worship the second candle, the candle of love, will be lit. The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. For more information call 410-202-8655 or email office@ebucc.com.
Bethesda UMC to hold Christmas Eve candlelight service
Bethesda United Methodist Church located at 328 N. Klee Mill Road in Sykesville will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service officiated by Pastor Richard Lindsay on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Please join us as we celebrate the birth of Christ. Everyone is welcome.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.