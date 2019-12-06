Faith Lutheran Church will present its 38th annual production of their narrated Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds, 1700 St. Andrews Way, Eldersburg. Following the performance, hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the church fellowship hall Christian books and Christmas-related items will also be available at no charge. A craft project will be available for the children. Some members have been taking part in the Live Nativity for more than 30 years. For more information, call 410-795-8082 or email office@faithmd.org.