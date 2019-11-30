Live nativity in 38th year at Faith Lutheran
As their gift to the community, Faith Lutheran Church will present its 38th annual production of their narrated Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds, 1700 St. Andrews Way, Eldersburg. Costumed performers and live animals will highlight the occasion. Following the performance, hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the church fellowship hall Christian books and Christmas-related items will also be available at no charge. A craft project will be available for the children.
Over the years, hundreds from the community have come out to see the Live Nativity at Faith Lutheran Church. For many, it is a yearly tradition and a way of showing their children and remembering themselves what Christmas is all about, the birth of Jesus.
The first Live Nativity, in 1982, took place on what used to be a corn field and continued there for years while church members met at the South Carroll Senior Center until the church building was completed in 1990. Over the years, it has grown into what is now a two-day production that includes 25 actors, upwards of 15 readers, multiple structures and animals.
Congregants of all ages at Faith Lutheran are honored to be able to take part in this event each year. Presenting the Live Nativity is a way in which the church members can serve and bless the Eldersburg community. Some members have been taking part in the Live Nativity for more than 30 years. For more information, call 410-795-8082 or email office@faithmd.org.
Breakfast with Saint Nick at SJCC, Dec. 7
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the entire community is invited to participated in the eighth annual Visit from Saint NIck at Saint Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg. The event includes a full pancake and sausage breakfast. Children are invited to have their picture taken with Saint Nick and to enjoy Christmas stories, caroling, games and crafts. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children in advance or $9 and $7 at the door. Children under 3 are free. Tickets are available at saintjoseph.cc.
Deer Park UMC Christmas Bazaar, Dec. 7
Deer Park United Methodist Church, at 2205 Sykesville Road/Md. 32, Westminster, at the intersection of Deer Park Road, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with a Pancake Breakfast and Soup & Sandwich Lunch. The bazaar, with a wide array of vendors, includes a Silent Auction, the Church Bake Table, Crafts and Nearly-new Rooms, plus a “cookies and crafts” activity for children. 10% of profits from the bazaar will be donated to The Shepherd’s Staff. Contact: 410-848-2313; or www.dpumc.net.
Grace Bible Church Christmas Craft Show, Dec. 7
The third Grace Bible Church Christmas Craft Show will be on Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Forty vendors will offer clothing, jewelry, woodwork, fresh greens, home decor, kitchen items and more. Food and a bake sale table will be available. Drawings will be held for gift certificates donated by local merchants. The show will take place in the multipurpose room on the lower level. Vendor fees from the event will all go to the Grace Bible Church Preschool and Kindergarten. Information: church office at 410-374-9306, or office@gbcnc.com.
Cookie Walk at Calvary UMC set for Dec. 7
The annual Cookie Walk at Calvary United Methodist Church, in Gamber, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Calvary UMC Fellowship Hall, at 3939 Gamber Road, Finksburg. The Cookie Walk features a large assortment of homemade cookies at per pound and fudge at $8 per pound. The Cookie Walk benefits the youth activities at the church, including Camp Hope, a service week for teens. Come out and purchase holiday treats and help a worthy cause. For questions concerning this event, call Gail Evans at 410-830-0713.
