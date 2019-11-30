As their gift to the community, Faith Lutheran Church will present its 38th annual production of their narrated Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds, 1700 St. Andrews Way, Eldersburg. Costumed performers and live animals will highlight the occasion. Following the performance, hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the church fellowship hall Christian books and Christmas-related items will also be available at no charge. A craft project will be available for the children.