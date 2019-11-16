Missionaries of the New Evangelization is set for Nov. 18-20, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Michael. On Monday, the theme will be “Ask and You Shall Receive.” On Tuesday: “Falling in Love with God.” On Wednesday: “The Faith that Moves Mountains." This will be held at St. Michael, Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael’s Road, Mount Airy, in the multipurpose room. Each night Fr. Greg Bramlage of the Missionaries of the New Evangelization will open attendees up to a deeper understanding of God’s magnificent love and to His desire to heal us in every way.