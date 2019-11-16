Thanksgiving service at Baust, Nov. 17
Harvest Home Sunday will be Sunday, Nov. 17 at Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Chris at 10 a.m. It will be a service of Thanksgiving and a time to reflect on all we have been given. The Rev. Jeffry Dull’s sermon topic will be “Stand Firm.” The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. For more info call 410 202-8655 or email office@ebucc.com.
Missionaries of the New Evangelization, Nov. 18-20
Missionaries of the New Evangelization is set for Nov. 18-20, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Michael. On Monday, the theme will be “Ask and You Shall Receive.” On Tuesday: “Falling in Love with God.” On Wednesday: “The Faith that Moves Mountains." This will be held at St. Michael, Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael’s Road, Mount Airy, in the multipurpose room. Each night Fr. Greg Bramlage of the Missionaries of the New Evangelization will open attendees up to a deeper understanding of God’s magnificent love and to His desire to heal us in every way.
Community conversation at Westminster UMC, Nov. 21
A free community conversation, “Creation Care,” will be held on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Social Hall at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 East Main St., Westminster. The public is invited. Mike and Sherie Koob will lead the discussion of the Care of God’s Creation. They worship at Middletown UMC in the Frederick District of the Baltimore-Washington Conference (BWC) where they each serve as lay members to annual conference. Mike Koob launched the Environmental and Climate Justice Group at Middletown UMC. He is a Global Ministries EarthKeeper having been in the inaugural class of 2016. Sherie Koob was already organizing monthly trash collection drives of neighborhood children when she entered fifth grade. For more information call 410-848-8325
Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market set for Nov. 22
Calvary Lutheran Church of Mount Airy will hold its annual Christmas Market on Friday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lunch is available until 3 p.m. and crab cake dinner goes from 4-7:30 p.m. Baked goods, cheese balls, white elephant, silent auction, local vendors with gifts and crafts, and a special visit from St Nick from 4-7:30 p.m. is scheduled. Ring in the holidays with shopping, fun, food, and fellowship at Calvary, located at the Woodbine exit off I-70 on Old Frederick Road. For additional information, call 410-489-5280.
St. Bartholomew Winterfest set for Nov. 23
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Manchester, Maryland will hold its Annual Christmas Winterfest on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manchester Activities Building, 3297 York Street in Manchester. Handmade needlework, crafts and handmade items of all kinds, religious articles, shopping for the entire family, jewelry, raffles on theme baskets and gift card wreaths, 50/50 raffle, children’s area with games and make your own gingerbread houses, homemade baked goods and more. Used books, plants and food for breakfast and/or lunch available.
Immanuel hosting country breakfast, Nov. 23
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., Manchester, is hosting a community country breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, biscuits, juice and coffee. There will also be a bake sale and other activities. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for those aged 5-12 and free for under 5.
Joint community Thanksgiving service, Nov. 26
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church and Sandy Mount UMC will join Deer Park UMC in a joint service of Thanksgiving. Donations of non-perishable food items to support Carroll County Food Sunday will be accepted. Deer Park UMC is at 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster. Call 410-848-2313 for information.
Thanksgiving service at Ascension, Nov. 28
Church of the Ascension, located at 23 N. Court Street, will hold a Thanksgiving Day worship service in the historic Stone Church at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted during the service and shared with The Shepherd’s Staff.
