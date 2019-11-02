This event celebrated not only the priests and deacons’ vocations but also the vocation of all baptized people. During the Masses, members of the Parish Pastoral Council invited all to stand and to extend their hand in blessing to pray for the presider and deacons. Following the 8 a.m. Mass, parishioners gathered at a reception to express gratitude to the priests and deacons. Youth of the parish decorated handmade paper flowers with prayers from their families. During the reception children processed into the hall each with a colored fish with words of thanks and prayers. Written messages of thanks and appreciation from members of SJCC were exchanged along with gifts and hugs. A highlight of the event was a song by members of Carroll County Young Adults, with their parody of Queen’s recording of “We Will Rock You” with the sung text of “We Will Thank You.”