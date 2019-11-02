Parishioners from Saint Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg celebrated Clergy Appreciation Day at all Masses, Oct. 26-27. It was an opportunity to express thanks to priests: Father Neville O’Donohue, S.M., pastor, and Father John Worgul, Pastoral Associate for Evangelization and Adult Formation. Appreciation was also extended to deacons: Michael Dvorak, Vito Piazza and Karl Bayhi. These men responded to God’s call to their vocation.
This event celebrated not only the priests and deacons’ vocations but also the vocation of all baptized people. During the Masses, members of the Parish Pastoral Council invited all to stand and to extend their hand in blessing to pray for the presider and deacons. Following the 8 a.m. Mass, parishioners gathered at a reception to express gratitude to the priests and deacons. Youth of the parish decorated handmade paper flowers with prayers from their families. During the reception children processed into the hall each with a colored fish with words of thanks and prayers. Written messages of thanks and appreciation from members of SJCC were exchanged along with gifts and hugs. A highlight of the event was a song by members of Carroll County Young Adults, with their parody of Queen’s recording of “We Will Rock You” with the sung text of “We Will Thank You.”
Clergy Appreciation was sponsored by the SJCC Vocations Committee. All in Eldersburg/Sykesville are invited to come and visit us and take part. Visit them at www.saintjoseph.cc, on Facebook facebook.com/sjcc.church or YouTube – saintjosephcatholiccommunity.org/sjcc/content/ministry-video.
Stewardship Sunday at Baust, Nov. 3
Stewardship Sunday will be celebrated Sunday, Nov. 3 at Emmanue (Baust) United Church of Christ in Tyrone. This year’s theme is “I am the way...” from the passage in John 14:6 when Jesus said to Thomas “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one come to God except through me” The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road. Worship is at 10 a.m. Minister is Rev. Jeffry Dull. For more information call 410-202-8655 or office@ebucc.com.
Missionaries of the New Evangelization, Nov. 18-20
Missionaries of the New Evangelization is set for Nov. 18-20, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Michael. On Monday, the theme will be “Ask and You Shall Receive.” On Tuesday: “Falling in Love with God.” On Wednesday: “The Faith that Moves Mountains." This will be held at St. Michael, Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael’s Road, Mount Airy, in the multipurpose room. Each night Fr. Greg Bramlage of the Missionaries of the New Evangelization will open attendees up to a deeper understanding of God’s magnificent love and to His desire to heal us in every way.
Ebenezer UMC Holly Mart coming Nov. 9
Ebenezer United Methodist Church has scheduled its annual Holly Mart to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Winfield Fire Hall. It is expected to offer Christmas, autumn/winter decorations, gifts and crafts, jewelry and accessories, home décor items, unique crafts and direct sales/home-based business products, such as Tupperware and other household/decorative items. Holly Mart is Ebenezer UMC’s largest fundraiser of the year and draws several hundred visitors.
Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market set for Nov. 22
Calvary Lutheran Church of Mount Airy will hold its annual Christmas Market on Friday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lunch is available until 3 p.m. and crab cake dinner goes from 4-7:30 p.m. Baked goods, cheese balls, white elephant, silent auction, local vendors with gifts and crafts, and a special visit from St Nick from 4-7:30 p.m. is scheduled. Ring in the holidays with shopping, fun, food, and fellowship at Calvary, located at the Woodbine exit off I-70 on Old Frederick Road. For additional information, call 410-489-5280.
St. Bartholomew Winterfest set for Nov. 23
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Manchester, Maryland will hold its Annual Christmas Winterfest on Saturday, November 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Manchester Activities Building, 3297 York Street in Manchester. Handicap accessible and plenty of free parking available. Handmade needlework, crafts and handmade items of all kinds, religious articles, shopping for the entire family, jewelry, raffles on theme baskets and gift card wreaths, 50/50 raffle, children’s area with games and make your own gingerbread houses, homemade baked goods and more. Used books, plants and delicious food for breakfast and/ or lunch on Saturday and Sunday.
