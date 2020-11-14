Religion briefs: Drop-off sites open Monday for Operation Christmas Child

Drop-off sites open Monday for Operation Christmas Child
More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16–23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
The following are the Carroll County drop-off sites: Elders Baptist Church (1216 Liberty Road, Eldersburg), Bixlers United Methodist Church (3372 Bixler Church Road, Westminster), First Presbyterian Church (65 Washington Road Westminster) and Taneytown Baptist Church (4150 Sells Mill Road, Taneytown).
Virtual Christmas bazaar at St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (3978 Littlestown Pike) in Silver Run is hosting "A Virtual Christmas Bazaar” with candies, cookies baked goods and fruit cake.
To see a full line of products and how to order go to www.facebook.com/stmaryselc, then click on “Events”. scroll to “A Virtual Christmas Bazaar” and click on “Discussion”.
Marvin’s Chapel Christmas Shop open
Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church opened its annual Christmas Shop in the church basement on Saturday, Nov. 7., from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. adhering to the strict guidelines set forth to protect all from COVID-19, including face masks, distancing, and hand sanitizing. Due to the pandemic no food will be served this year.
Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 5101 Woodville Road, just north of Md. 144 between New Market and Mount Airy.
