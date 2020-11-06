Religion briefs: Emmanuel (Baust) UCC to observe ‘Veterans Sunday’

Emmanuel (Baust) UCC to observe Veterans Sunday
Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will observe Veterans Sunday on Nov. 8. Church members and friends of the church who are veterans will be recognized.
Once again, Baust will have a “Field of Flags” for Veterans Day. Each flag is for a name that has been submitted in honor or or in memory of a veteran, to be placed on the top terrace of the church lawn in front of the church. A pamphlet will be prepared with a list of servicemen and women.
The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. Rev. Jeffry Dull is the minister. Worship is at 10 a.m. each Sunday in the church or live by Zoom. The service is recorded so it can be viewed any time. Go to the church website at ebucc.com for logon instructions. For more info call the church office at 410-202-8655 or email office@ebucc.com.
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 – 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
The following are the Carroll County drop-off sites: Elders Baptist Church and Bixlers United Methodist Church in Eldersburg, First Presbyterian Church in Westminster and Taneytown Baptist Church in Taneytown.
Marvin’s Chapel Thrift Shop still open
Marvin Chapel’s Thrift Shop is continuing to open as usual, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays, adhering to the strict guidelines set forth to protect all from COVID-19, including face masks, distancing, and hand sanitizing. The shop is well-stocked with fall and winter merchandise. Clothing is $3 per bag and there are weekly specials.
Marvin is planning on opening their Christmas Shop in the church basement on Saturday, Nov. 7., from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. (same hours as the thrift shop) following the same strict guidelines used in their thrift shop. Due to the pandemic no food will be served this year.
Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 5101 Woodville Road, just north of Md. 144 between New Market and Mount Airy.
Ebenezer UMC’s annual Holly Mart canceled
Ebenezer United Methodist Church has announced the cancellation of its annual Holly Mart, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holly Mart, held the second Saturday in November, has been a fixture of the Carroll County Christmas holiday season for more than 25 years. The event annually sees 400 or more visitors who enjoy homemade lunch, baked goods and candy, handmade holiday crafts from church members and community vendors, and a silent auction.
For information on all church activities, please call the church office at 410-795-6136, e-mail eumcwinfield@gmail.com, or visit ebenezerumchurch.org.
