The annual Marvin Chapel Holiday Bazaar will be held Sat., Nov 2, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. in the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church basement. There will be homemade soup, sandwiches, drinks, baked goods, apple dumplings, homemade jellies and relish. Eat in or carry out. Vendors are welcome at no charge — call 410-905-2949 for reservation of space. This event will be the kick-off of our Christmas Shop, which will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 8 through Dec. 28. Silent Auction items and some of our Christmas items will be displayed at the Bazaar. The Thrift Shop will be open their regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Marvin Chapel UMC is at 5101 Woodville Road.