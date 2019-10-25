Emmanuel UCC book, rummage sale concludes Oct. 26
Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ is holding a Used Book and Rummage Sale. It began Friday, Oct. 25 and ran until 5 p.m. and concludes Saturday, Oct. 26 with hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most books, except children’s books, will sell for 50 cents. Some books will be sold in box lots for $1. Many are in like-new condition. Most of the clothing will sell for 50 cents. The gently used clothing ranges from infant to adults. The sales will be in the Parish Hall. Food will be for sale. For more info call 410 984-2780 or slawr@hotmail.com. The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Rd. in Tyrone,Md. Rev. Jeffry Dull is minister. Worship is at 10AM
Rummage sale at Deer Park UMC concludes Oct. 26
On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster, at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Md. 32 in the Smallwood area, will hold its huge annual Rummage Sale. The sale typically includes used clothing, furniture, kitchenware, tools, seasonal decorations, toys, CDs/DVDs and books, with proceeds going to support church ministries. Snacks and possibly a light meal will be available for purchase both days. For any questions, call the church office at 410-848-2313 or visit www.dpumc.net.
SJCC to celebrate clery appreciation, Oct. 26-27
Saint Joseph Catholic Community (SJCC) in Eldersburg will celebrate Clergy Appreciation Day on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at all Masses. It is an opportunity for their faith community to express thanks to Father Neville O’ Donohue, S.M., pastor, Father John Worgul, pastoral associate for Evangelization and Adult Faith Formation and deacons Michael Dvorak, Vito Piazza and Karl Bayhi. On Oct. 27 following the 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Masses parishioners are invited to gather for refreshments in the Formation and Fellowship Center to express gratitude to priests and deacons . For more information visit www.saintjospeh.cc.
Active shooter training at Immanuel Lutheran, Oct. 27
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church Street in Manchester will host a C.R.A.S.E. (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training course on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 pm, presented by a CRASE-trained Maryland State Police officer. The course provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Since February of 2016, the Maryland State Police has delivered the CRASE program to over 10,000 citizens in person in both public and private sector organizations. The public is encouraged to attend. For more information or to register, contact the church office at info@ielcmd.org or 410-374-4463.
Oakland UMC’s country bazaar set for Nov. 1-2
Oakland United Methodist Church is ready to welcome the holiday season with its annual Christmas in the Country Bazaar. Opening day is Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. till 7:30 p.m. and continuing on Nov. 2 from 9-2. Featuring Crafts, gift baskets, wreaths, white elephants, homemade cakes and cookies. Also, don’t miss the soups, sandwiches, subs and desserts. Call 410-795-2029 or 410-795-7038 for more information.
Alzheimer’s caregivers workshop at Immanuel, Nov. 2
The Stephen Ministers of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church Street in Manchester, invite the public to a workshop entitled “Practical Grace in Alzheimer’s Care” to be held at the church on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon for caregivers, family members and friends of those suffering from dementia. A free luncheon will be served following the workshop. Dr. Cate McCarty will lead this training workshop focused on practical strategies to improve life with dementia. For more information about the workshop, visit CateMcCarty.com. RSVP to Vanessa at 727-492-3050 or vkcronin1@gmail.com
Marvin Chapel bazaar set for Nov. 2
The annual Marvin Chapel Holiday Bazaar will be held Sat., Nov 2, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. in the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church basement. There will be homemade soup, sandwiches, drinks, baked goods, apple dumplings, homemade jellies and relish. Eat in or carry out. Vendors are welcome at no charge — call 410-905-2949 for reservation of space. This event will be the kick-off of our Christmas Shop, which will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 8 through Dec. 28. Silent Auction items and some of our Christmas items will be displayed at the Bazaar. The Thrift Shop will be open their regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Marvin Chapel UMC is at 5101 Woodville Road.
Ebenezer UMC seeks Holly Mart vendors
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is seeking vendors for its annual Holly Mart, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Winfield Fire Hall. Vendors are wanted to offer Christmas, autumn/winter decorations, gifts and crafts, jewelry and accessories, home décor items, unique crafts and direct sales/home-based business products, such as Tupperware and other household/decorative items. There is a $10 reservation fee and a 10% donation of vendor sales is requested for the church. Holly Mart is Ebenezer UMC’s largest fundraiser of the year and draws several hundred visitors. Deadline for space is Nov. 1. Interested vendors should contact Susan Brown, Crafts/Vendor chairperson, at stmpnsusan@aol.com.
Calvary Lutheran Christmas Market set for Nov. 22
Calvary Lutheran Church of Mount Airy will hold its annual Christmas Market on Friday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lunch is available until 3 p.m. and crab cake dinner goes from 4-7:30 p.m. Baked goods, cheese balls, white elephant, silent auction, local vendors with gifts and crafts, and a special visit from St Nick from 4-7:30 p.m. is scheduled. Ring in the holidays with shopping, fun, food, and fellowship at Calvary, located at the Woodbine exit off I-70 on Old Frederick Road. For additional information, call 410-489-5280.
St. Bartholomew Winterfest set for Nov. 23
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Manchester, Maryland will hold its Annual Christmas Winterfest on Saturday, November 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Manchester Activities Building, 3297 York Street in Manchester. Handicap accessible and plenty of free parking available. Handmade needlework, crafts and handmade items of all kinds, religious articles, shopping for the entire family, jewelry, raffles on theme baskets and gift card wreaths, 50/50 raffle, children’s area with games and make your own gingerbread houses, homemade baked goods and more. Used books, plants and delicious food for breakfast and/ or lunch on Saturday and Sunday.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.