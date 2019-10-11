Harvest Day at Church of the Open Door, Oct. 13
Church of the Open is hosting Harvest Day on Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Preaching starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sunday school for all ages and a second morning service at 10:45 a.m.
Festivities will follow the second morning service at 11 a.m. with fun activities, hay rides, petting zoo and food trucks. This is a time of fellowship with friends, family, and new acquaintances. Worship service is free and this event is open to the public. Food from trucks will be on sale. Church of the Open Door is at 550 Baltimore Blvd. Westminster.
Rummage sale at Deer Park UMC, Oct. 25-26
On Friday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster, at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Md. 32 in the Smallwood area, will hold its huge annual Rummage Sale. The sale typically includes used clothing, furniture, kitchenware, tools, seasonal decorations, toys, CDs/DVDs and books, with proceeds going to support church ministries. Snacks and possibly a light meal will be available for purchase both days. For any questions, call the church office at 410-848-2313 or visit www.dpumc.net.
Marvin Chapel bazaar set for Nov. 2
The annual Marvin Chapel Holiday Bazaar will be held Sat., Nov 2, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. in the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church basement. There will be homemade soup, sandwiches, drinks, baked goods, apple dumplings, homemade jellies and relish. Eat in or carry out. Vendors are welcome at no charge — call 410-905-2949 for reservation of space. This event will be the kick-off of our Christmas Shop, which will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 8 through Dec. 28. Silent Auction items and some of our Christmas items will be displayed at the Bazaar. The Thrift Shop will be open their regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Marvin Chapel UMC is at 5101 Woodville Road.
Ebenezer UMC seeks Holly Mart vendors
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is seeking vendors for its annual Holly Mart, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Winfield Fire Hall. Vendors are wanted to offer Christmas, autumn/winter decorations, gifts and crafts, jewelry and accessories, home décor items, unique crafts and direct sales/home-based business products, such as Tupperware and other household/decorative items. There is a $10 reservation fee and a 10% donation of vendor sales is requested for the church. Holly Mart is Ebenezer UMC’s largest fundraiser of the year and draws several hundred visitors. Deadline for space is Nov. 1. Interested vendors should contact Susan Brown, Crafts/Vendor chairperson, at stmpnsusan@aol.com.
St. Bartholomew Winterfest set for Nov. 23
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Manchester, Maryland will hold its Annual Christmas Winterfest on Saturday, November 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Manchester Activities Building, 3297 York Street in Manchester. Handicap accessible and plenty of free parking available. Handmade needlework, crafts and handmade items of all kinds, religious articles, shopping for the entire family, jewelry, raffles on theme baskets and gift card wreaths, 50/50 raffle, children’s area with games and make your own gingerbread houses, homemade baked goods and more. Used books, plants and delicious food for breakfast and/ or lunch on Saturday and Sunday.
New Hope UMC offers chance to ‘Sing Out!’
New Hope UMC (formally Bethel UMC, a historic church in Sam’s Creek), 3000 Hooper Road, is sponsoring “Sing Out!” — a series of free concerts and family gatherings being held on the second and fourth Sundays in October. The public is invited to attend and participate in the events, particularly those with knowledge of the history of Methodism in the area and/or an appreciation of this type of music. It will be hosted by producer/singer/songwriter David Alan Gates and will be filmed for a proposed TV series. Contact Jack Ensor at 443-398-5756 for more information.
