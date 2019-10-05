Members of Westminster United Methodist Church delivered emergency cleanup buckets to Serrv in New Windsor.
The 5-gallon buckets were donated by Lowe’s Westminster and filled by members of the WUMC congregation. The buckets were filled with cleaning supplies to be shipped to families in areas that have been devastated by hurricanes or flooding.
The bucket collection is a function of Church World Service.
Manchester churches to hold sale, Oct. 5
On Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran and Trinity UCC will be holding a Yard/Craft Sale on Church Street in Manchester. They will have breakfast and lunch food, baked goods, and music. For more information call Rhonda Kiler 443-340-2357 or Sue Myers at 443-375-6788.
Harvest Day at Church of the Open Door
Church of the Open is hosting Harvest Day on Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Preaching starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sunday school for all ages and a second morning service at 10:45 a.m.
Festivities will follow the second morning service at 11 a.m. with fun activities, hay rides, petting zoo and food trucks. This is a time of fellowship with friends, family, and new acquaintances. Worship service is free and this event is open to the public. Food from trucks will be on sale. Church of the Open Door is at 550 Baltimore Blvd. Westminster.
Ebenezer UMC seeks Holly Mart vendors
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is seeking vendors for its annual Holly Mart, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Winfield Fire Hall.
Vendors are wanted to offer Christmas, autumn/winter decorations, gifts and crafts, jewelry and accessories, home décor items, unique crafts and direct sales/home-based business products, such as Tupperware and other household/decorative items. There is a $10 reservation fee and a 10% donation of vendor sales is requested for the church. Holly Mart is Ebenezer UMC’s largest fundraiser of the year and draws several hundred visitors. Deadline for space is Nov. 1.
Interested vendors should contact Susan Brown, Crafts/Vendor chairperson, at stmpnsusan@aol.com about a space at Holly Mart.
New Hope UMC offers chance to ‘Sing Out!’
New Hope UMC (formally Bethel UMC, a historic church in Sam’s Creek), 3000 Hooper Road, is sponsoring “Sing Out!” — a series of free concerts and family gatherings being held on the second and fourth Sundays in October.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the concert features gospel, pop/folk, bluegrass and country musicians. The public is invited to attend and participate in the events, particularly those with knowledge of the history of Methodism in the area and/or an appreciation of this type of music. A meal will be provided afterward and free-will donation to help cover costs. It will be hosted by producer/singer/songwriter David Alan Gates and will be filmed for a proposed TV series. Contact Jack Ensor at 443-398-5756 for more information.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.