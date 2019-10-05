Beginning at 5 p.m., the concert features gospel, pop/folk, bluegrass and country musicians. The public is invited to attend and participate in the events, particularly those with knowledge of the history of Methodism in the area and/or an appreciation of this type of music. A meal will be provided afterward and free-will donation to help cover costs. It will be hosted by producer/singer/songwriter David Alan Gates and will be filmed for a proposed TV series. Contact Jack Ensor at 443-398-5756 for more information.