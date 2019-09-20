Religion Briefs: Blessings of the Backpacks set for Sunday, Sept. 22 at Emmanuel UCC

Backpacks to be blessed at Emanuel UCC
Children and youth of Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will bring their backpacks to church on Sunday Sept. 22, when The Blessings of the Backpacks will be part of the morning worship at 10 a.m. The blessings will be bestowed by the Rev. Jeffry Dull, pastor. Adult Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Room and children’s Sunday School will meet during worship.
The church is at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. For more information call 410-202-8655 or email office@ebucc.com
Who is ready to ‘Sing Out!’ at New Hope UMC?
New Hope UMC (formally Bethel UMC, a historic church in Sam’s Creek), 3000 Hooper Road, is sponsoring “Sing Out!” — a series of free concerts and family gatherings being held on the second and fourth Sundays in September and October.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the concert features gospel, pop/folk, bluegrass and country musicians. The public is invited to attend and participate in the events, particularly those with knowledge of the history of Methodism in the area and/or an appreciation of this type of music. A meal will be provided afterward and free-will donation to help cover costs. It will be hosted by producer/singer/songwriter David Alan Gates and will be filmed for a proposed TV series. Contact Jack Ensor at 443-398-5756 for more information.
14th auction at Oakland UMC set for Sept. 28
Mark your calendar for the 14th annual Live Auction at Oakland United Methodist Church. On September 28th the church hall will come alive with “going,, going, gone!” Auctioneer Bruce Witte keeps the action going with items such as: Wood carvings, furniture, handmade items, baked goods, home decor, gift certificates and more. Located at 5971 Mineral Hill Road, the doors open at 4 p.m. for light refreshments. Bidding numbers for $2. Call Larissa at 443-301-8192 or Gail at 410 795-8252 for more information.
Calvary Lutheran Fall Fest set for Sept. 28
Calvary Lutheran Church’s Fall Fest, Yard Sale and Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The goal is fun for the entire family with scarecrow making, pumpkin painting, face painting and more. Yard sale spaces as well as vendor spaces are available. Contact the church at 410-489-5280 to reserve a place. Calvary Lutheran is at 16151 Old Frederick Rd, just off I-70 at the Woodbine exit.
Salem Bottom Boys at Deer Park UMC
On Sunday, Sept. 29, members of the local bluegrass band “The Salem Bottom Boys” will share their gospel music at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road/Md. 32, Westminster, in the Smallwood area, at the intersection of Deer Park Road. The band will sing a wide selection of gospel songs as part of the 10 a.m. worship service, open to all. For more information, call the church office at 410-848-2313.
Sunday Fun Day at Church of the Open Door
The Church of the Open Door in Westminster will have its Sunday Fun Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, inviting all to come to church at 8:30 a.m. enjoy Sunday school at 9:45 and head over to the field at 10:30 where workers will have games, entertainment such as bounce houses, and food. The Church of the Open Door is at 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster.
Manchester churches to hold yard/craft sale
On Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran and Trinity UCC will be holding a Yard/Craft Sale on Church Street in Manchester. We will have breakfast and lunch food, baked goods, and music. Vendors are wanted. For more information call Rhonda Kiler 443-340-2357 or Sue Myers at 443-375-6788.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.