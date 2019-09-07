Religion Briefs: Calvary’s new fall schedule, a back to school fair and rally days

Calvary UMC announces fall schedule
Beginning Sept. 15 at Calvary United Methodist Church, a new fall catalog of faith formation classes provides opportunities for every age and everyone — whether new to the faith or lifelong members.
On Sunday mornings, Calvary offers a free continental breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 9 a.m. an upbeat Praise Service in Good Shepherd Hall is offered. During this time children aged pre-K to second grade are invited and encouraged to attend Calvary’s new Summit Kids Worship service, which is a developmentally appropriate worship service in our chapel. Children aged third grade and up will remain in the Praise Service and, if necessary, have access to engaging busy bags filled with a variety of activities. From 10:10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Calvary will host more than 10 classes for adults designed to further faith formation. Additionally, at this time Summit Kids school, designed for preschool (3s and 4s by Sept. 1), K-2nd grade, and 3rd through 5th grade, will take place, as well as Mountain Top Youth Formation for Middle and High School students. Calvary hosts a more Traditional Service in the Sanctuary at 11 Sunday. An additional seven classes for faith formation are offered at various times throughout the week as well as Mountain Top Youth Ministries meetings on the first, third and fifth Sundays from 6-8 p.m.
Calvary United Methodist Church is at 403 S. Main Street in Mount Airy. For more information, call 301-829-0358.
Back to School Fair at Shiloh UMC, Sept. 7
On Sept. 7, Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3100 Shiloh Road in Hampstead, will host a Back to School Fair from 1–4 p.m. with a rain date of Sept. 14. According to a news release from Shiloh UMC, “in recognition of the difficulties our youth face concerning bullying, knowing what should/shouldn’t be posted on social media, dealing with stress, preparing for jobs or just communicating with each other we have put together a Fair to include speakers, information booths, and resources.” Resources and presenters include: Community College of Carroll County Bullying Strategies, Youth Support Group Mentoring, Social Media-Think before you Post Youth Crisis, Stress Relief Management Job Prep, and Girls to Ladies Talk Boys to Men Talk.
Rally Day at Calvary Lutheran, Sept. 8
On Sunday, Sept. 8, Calvary Lutheran Church in Woodbine will kick off its Fall Rally Day celebration of Christian Education. The theme for the 2019-20 year is “Caring and Sharing” with our family, friends and neighbors. There will be activities for all ages, including the blessings of the youths’ “Back to School” backpacks. refreshments, and creative classroom activities during our Sunday school time. There is 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship or 11 a.m. Traditional Worship. Also, Adult Bible study will begin on Sept. 9, meeting on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Another group is being formed to start a conversation around the questions of faith and aging on Mondays at 11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 9. Calvary is located on Old Frederick Road at the Woodbine exit off I-70. For additional information contact the church at 410-489-5280 or www.CalvaryLutheranMD.net.
Trinity UCC set for Rally Day, Sept. 8
Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 3229 York Street in Manchester — the church whose steeple is on the Town of Manchester logo — will host Rally Day on Sunday, Sept. 8. There will be a free breakfast of quiche, sweet rolls and fruit at 10 a.m. and Blessing of the Backpacks and Teachers at the 10:45 a.m. service. All of the larger Manchester-Hampstead community invited. For more information call Diane at 410-374-2727 or go to the church’s Facebook site or website, www.trinityuccmanchester.org.
Spaghetti dinner at Morgan Chapel UMC
Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, at 6750 Woodbine Road (intersection of Woodbine Rd. and Hoods Mill Road), will be having an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, ice tea, coffee is included. A bake table will be available. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and $10 for carryout. For more information call: 410-970-2485.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.