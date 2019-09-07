Religion Briefs: Calvary’s new fall schedule, a back to school fair and rally days

On Sunday mornings, Calvary offers a free continental breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 9 a.m. an upbeat Praise Service in Good Shepherd Hall is offered. During this time children aged pre-K to second grade are invited and encouraged to attend Calvary’s new Summit Kids Worship service, which is a developmentally appropriate worship service in our chapel. Children aged third grade and up will remain in the Praise Service and, if necessary, have access to engaging busy bags filled with a variety of activities. From 10:10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Calvary will host more than 10 classes for adults designed to further faith formation. Additionally, at this time Summit Kids school, designed for preschool (3s and 4s by Sept. 1), K-2nd grade, and 3rd through 5th grade, will take place, as well as Mountain Top Youth Formation for Middle and High School students. Calvary hosts a more Traditional Service in the Sanctuary at 11 Sunday. An additional seven classes for faith formation are offered at various times throughout the week as well as Mountain Top Youth Ministries meetings on the first, third and fifth Sundays from 6-8 p.m.