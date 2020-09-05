Religion briefs: Spaghetti dinner, food pantry, Fallfest coming up at area churches

Curbside spaghetti at Morgan Chapel UMC
Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, at 6750 Woodbine Road (intersection of Woodbine and Hoods Mill Road), will be having a Curbside Spaghetti Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salad will be served for $11. Baked goods will be available for an additional cost.
Follow signs at the church and remain in your car. Masks are required. For more info call 410-970-2485.
Food pantry at Ebenezer third Saturday each month
Ebenezer United Methodist Church will hold its annual “Rock of Help” Food Pantry for anyone in the community in need of food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the new food pantry building, behind the church and its new addition, 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield. Non-perishable foods, assorted frozen foods, plus a non-food household item, and children’s shoes, are available.
It is free. The next four dates are: Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec.19.
The church is one-half mile south of Liberty Road on Woodbine Road. For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-6136 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; e-mail eumcwinfield@gmail.com; or go to www.ebenezerumchurch.org.
Calvary Lutheran Fallfest set for Sept. 26
Calvary Lutheran Church will be holding their annual Fallfest on Saturday Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Masks will be required for all workers and customers, as well as social distancing. All safety guidelines are being followed. Breakfast and lunch will be available. The church’s famous country kitchen will be open and, as always, mums, pumpkins and apple cider will be available for purchase. There is plenty of parking and the church welcomes all to join them and enjoy the day.
Calvary is located on Old Frederick Road at the Woodbine exit off I-70.
