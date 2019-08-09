Religion briefs: Finksburg Community worship to be held at Emory Grove

Finksburg Community worship to be held at Emory Grove
The annual Finksburg Community worship service at the historic Emory Grove in Glyndon will be Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Tabernacle. Emory Grove is celebrating 151 years having started as a camp meeting in 1868. The camp meeting grounds were once a thriving religious community with thousands of people attending week-long services. There are many old cottages still owned and used by residents.
The evening worship service is open and free to the public. This year the Mount Zion congregation from Finksburg is hosting the service with special music and worship. For more information contact Pastor Lou Piel at 410-751-9049. To reach the camp grounds follow Butler Road through Glyndon, turn left on Waugh Avenue and bear left at the “Y” in the road and follow through the stone pillars into the camp grounds.
Free outdoor movie at Elders, Aug. 16
Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road, Sykesville, will be sponsoring a community outdoor movie night on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The movie is “Run the Race.” The executive producer? Tim Tebow. “Run the Race” is about two desperate brothers that make a sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. On their journey they discover Jesus is enough. The event is free to everyone and light refreshments will be served. Bring a blanket/chairs and friends and family to enjoy an evening out. Call 410-795-9481 for more information.
Back to School Fair at Shiloh UMC
On Sept. 7, Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3100 Shiloh Road in Hampstead, will host a Back to School Fair from 1–4 p.m. with a rain date of Sept. 14. According to a news release from Shiloh UMC, “in recognition of the difficulties our youth face concerning bullying, knowing what should/shouldn’t be posted on social media, dealing with stress, preparing for jobs or just communicating with each other we have put together a Fair to include speakers, information booths, and resources.” Resources and presenters include: Community College of Carroll County Bullying Strategies, Youth Support Group Mentoring, Social Media-Think before you Post Youth Crisis, Stress Relief Management Job Prep, and Girls to Ladies Talk Boys to Men Talk.
Calvary Lutheran sets festival date
Calvary Lutheran Church’s Fall Fest, Yard Sale and Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The goal is fun for the entire family with scarecrow making, pumpkin painting, face painting and more. Yard sale spaces as well as vendor spaces are available. Contact the church at 410-489-5280 to reserve a place. On sale will be fall plants, pumpkins, apples, cider, and the church’s famous Holy Smoke salsa as well as apple dumplings, and jams and jellies. Calvary Lutheran is at 16151 Old Frederick Rd, just off I-70 at the Woodbine exit.
