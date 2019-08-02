Religion briefs: Prison Ministry holds golf tourney; open mic night; VBS

Calvary Lutheran Church’s Fall Fest, Yard Sale and Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The goal is fun for the entire family with scarecrow making, pumpkin painting, face painting and more. Yard sale spaces as well as vendor spaces are available. Contact the church at 410-489-5280 to reserve a place. On sale will be fall plants, pumpkins, apples, cider, and the church’s famous Holy Smoke salsa as well as apple dumplings, and jams and jellies. Calvary Lutheran is at 16151 Old Frederick Rd, just off I-70 at the Woodbine exit.