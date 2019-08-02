Religion briefs: Prison Ministry holds golf tourney; open mic night; VBS

Good News Jail & Prison Ministry holds golf tourney
The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry recently held its annual Full Pardon Golf Event at The Links at Challedon in Mount Airy.
The work of Good News Jail & Prison Ministry is to plant and build the church of Jesus Christ around the world, taking them to places most would never consider — jails and prisons — where, according to a news release, “We are seeing God do amazing things in the hearts and lives of men, women and children behind bars.”
First open mic night at Cedarhurst, Aug. 3
Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalists is holding the first of what will be a monthly (first Saturday) open mic night at the church, 2912 Club House Road, Finksburg, on Saturday, Aug. 3. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. with performances following at 6:30. Musicians of all sorts and singers, as well as literary and dramatic presentations are welcome with everyone wishing to be entertained also welcome. Call 410-419-5432 for more information.
Meadow Branch to host VBS, Aug. 8-11
Meadow Branch Church, located at 818 Old Taneytown Road in Westminster, will be hosting “Farm Fresh Faith” Vacation Bible School. It will include crafts, snack, lessons, fun and even live animals. It will be held Aug. 8-11. Thursday and Friday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday 9 to 10:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic. Ages 3 thru sixth grade are invited to attend. Register at 410-848-7478, email to churchoffice.mb@gmail.com or visit www.meadowbranch.org.
Free outdoor movie at Elders, Aug. 16
Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road, Sykesville, will be sponsoring a community outdoor movie night on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The movie is “Run the Race.” The executive producer? Tim Tebow. “Run the Race” is about two desperate brothers that make a sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. On their journey they discover Jesus is enough. The event is free to everyone and light refreshments will be served. Bring a blanket/chairs and friends and family to enjoy an evening out. Call 410-795-9481 for more information.
Calvary Lutheran sets festival date
Calvary Lutheran Church’s Fall Fest, Yard Sale and Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The goal is fun for the entire family with scarecrow making, pumpkin painting, face painting and more. Yard sale spaces as well as vendor spaces are available. Contact the church at 410-489-5280 to reserve a place. On sale will be fall plants, pumpkins, apples, cider, and the church’s famous Holy Smoke salsa as well as apple dumplings, and jams and jellies. Calvary Lutheran is at 16151 Old Frederick Rd, just off I-70 at the Woodbine exit.
